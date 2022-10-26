RWD SE Tabu Paktung passes away

[Karda Natam]

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: RWD SE and former president of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tabu Paktung passed away on 24 October at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

Expressing shock and sorrow over his demise, the TCS said that the entire Tagin community is profoundly saddened by the news.

Describing Paktung as “a man of integrity – someone who stood strong by his values and principles,” the TCS in a condolence message said that Paktung had served the people of the Tagin community in various capacities as the TCS president from 2012 to 2021.

“Many social reformations and cultural development took place during his tenure,” the TCS said. It expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Born to late Tago Paktung and late Yaw Haging Paktung in Paktung village in the then undivided Subansiri district, Tabu Paktung had obtained his primary education from the government middle school in Taliha, and had been selected for the sainik school in Imphal (Manipur) in 1982. After completing matriculation, he had earned his BTech (civil engineering) degree from the NERIST, Nirjuli, in 1993.

He had joined the rural works department (RWD) as a junior engineer in May 1993, and had been appointed as an AE in 1996 through the APPSCCE. He was promoted as EE in May 2001, and subsequently as SE in May 2017.

Paktung had been elected as the president of the TCS in December 2012, and served it for nine years. It was during his tenure that the Tagin third language textbook was developed.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) also expressed profound grief over Paktung’s demise.

“A friend of all communities and all ages, late Tabu Paktung was a man of commitment and dedication, admired by all sections of the society, and his indelible service to our Nyishi community, apart from his services to the Tagin community in particular and the state as a whole shall always be remembered,” the NES said in a condolence message.

It offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), led by its vice president Tarh Tebin and general secretary Montu Mossang, paid last respects to the departed soul and termed his demise a great loss to the Tagin community in particular and the state as whole.

“He was not only a sincere, dedicated officer but also a great social reformer,” the AITF said.