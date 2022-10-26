Arunachal’s tug-of-war team leaves for Haryana

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: A 40-member tug-of-war team, comprising 30 men and 10 women, from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by an official, left here on Tuesday for Kurukshetra, Haryana, to participate in the 35th Senior National Tug-of-War (Outdoor) Championship to be held there at the Punjabi Dhramashala ground near Brahamsarovar from 28 to 31 October.

Arunachal will compete in the senior men’s 600 kg and 640 kg, and senior women’s 500 kg and catch weight categories.

The team: Dare Kagung (captain), Likha Berlin (vice captain), Dolang Lucky, Lham Tashi, Boring Dorjee, Tashi, Langa Norbu, Tashi Namgey, Khan Dorjee, Thutan Sangey, Pasang Dorjee, Tsering Dorjee, Doljee Wangchu, Lingdum Tama, Likha Niya, Phassang Tagi, Tapi Padi, Tadar Tamek, Tao Aman, Dolang John, Tai Talling, Tadar Gungma, Litum Ete, Rakesh Nibe, Phassang Sam, Tadar Nachung, Wangam Wangsa, Tadar Chama, Bomjum Riba, and Padi Kajeen.

LG Nalo is the coach.