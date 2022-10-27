NABARD-sponsored training prog on tailoring and embroidery begins

RAGA, 26 Oct: A 15-day NABARD-sponsored training programme to develop the skills of SHG members in tailoring and embroidery began here in Kamle district on Wednesday.

NABARD’s district development manager Mewang Lowang, who inaugurated the programme, said that through this training, the SHG members will be able to develop their skills in tailoring and embroidery and fetch better price for their finished products.

“This will ultimately make them economically independent,” he said and advised the SHG members to attend the training with sincerity.

He also highlighted the objectives of the training programme and components that would be supported by NABARD during the training.

The livelihood enterprise development programme is being implemented by Arunachal Vikas Ebum Shiksha Sangatan.