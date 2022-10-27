Whereabouts of 2 missing youths from Anjaw still unknown

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The whereabouts of the two youths, who have reportedly gone missing from Chaglagam area on 24 August this year, are still unknown, police said.

Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu are missing for the last two months.

On 19 August, the duo had left for Chaglagam in search of medicinal herbs on a mountain along the India-Tibet-China border, and reportedly they were last spotted by some villagers on 24 August.

“A search operation for the missing persons was conducted few days ago. But it is a herculean task to conduct search operations in thick jungles near the LAC with limited resources,” Hayuliang Police Station OC Inspector Kapsang Techi said.

The police have issued a lookout notice and shared information about the missing persons with the Indian Army guarding the border, the OC said.

He said that the future course of action will be decided in a meeting, which is likely to be held in a day or two.

This daily made several attempts but could not reach the SP as his phone was switched off, while the DC did not receive calls.