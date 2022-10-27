Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang, Seppa roads cut off

Seppa to Tezpur road at near Bana

BOMDILA, 26 Oct: Torrential rain has inflicted severe damages at several places of Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road also had minor blockage which is being cleared as per officer in-charge D T Kharma of Balemu police station.

Bomdila district disaster management has issued an alert notice to all the residents living in the low-lying areas and advised them to shift to a safer location.

Machineries have been deployed by the 91 RCC to clear the blockades however; incessant rain and falling of debris are hampering the restoration works.

Meanwhile, Seppa to Bhalukpong road is reported to be blocked at Palizi in East Kameng district.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR