Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang, Seppa roads cut off

BOMDILA, 26 Oct: Torrential rain has inflicted severe damages at several places of Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road also had minor blockage which is being cleared as per officer in-charge D T Kharma of Balemu police station.

Bomdila district disaster management has issued an alert notice to all the residents living in the low-lying areas and advised them to shift to a safer location.

Machineries have been deployed by the 91 RCC to clear the blockades however; incessant rain and falling of debris are hampering the restoration works.

Meanwhile, Seppa to Bhalukpong road is reported to be blocked at Palizi in East Kameng district.