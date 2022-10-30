Pario appeals for early release of funds for flood-affected families

PALIN, 29 Oct: Former Palin MLA Takam Pario appealed to the state government to ensure early release of relief funds for the flood-affected families of Yangte circle in Kra Daadi district.

Pario said this on Saturday during his visit to the flood-affected families of the circle, where around 28 houses were severely damaged on 28 September, following a cloudburst.

The former MLA said that “the people of Yangte circle are suffering a lot due to last month’s flashfloods,” and sought “necessary action from the state government for early restoration of roads, bridges, culverts and the Niringha government middle school.”

Pario also inspected the water treatment plant, paddy fields and roads which were washed away in the flood, and appealed to the authorities concerned to restore the water supply for the villagers at the earliest.