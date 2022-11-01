APP raising day games & sports competitions begin

CHIMPU, 31 Oct: The final round of the games and sports competitions organised as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’ (APP) raising day began at the APPBn ground here on Monday.

The events include football, volleyball, badminton, athletics and firing.

Earlier, these events were organised at the zonal level and the winners of the zonal competitions from eight zones used to participate in the competitions.

Attending the opening ceremony, DGP Satish Golchcha assured to provide all required facilities to police sportspersons who represent the APP in sport events.

The DGP said that “competition for lady police will also be included from the next year.”

He further assured to improve the APP raising day competitions in the coming years.

The opening football match was played between Diyun-based 2nd IRBn and Aalo-based 2nd AAPBn, in which the former defeated the latter via penalty shootout.

The match went to tie-breaker after both the teams were tied 2-2 in normal and extra time.

Constable Roni Ramching of 2nd IRBn team, who scored three goals, was adjudged the ‘hero of the match’ for his excellent performance.

The final match will be played on 7 November.

IGPs Chuku Apa, Apur Bitin, Take Ringu and Michi Paku, and SPs and DSPs from the ICR attended the inaugural programme.

This event is being organiSed by the APP Sports Control Board, under the aegis of the PHQ, Itanagar.