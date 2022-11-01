National Unity Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was observed with dedication and enthusiasm at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, along with the Raj Bhavan staff, ITBP personnel and officials from various departments attached to the Raj Bhavan participated in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid rich tributes to him, adding that “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provides all an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism among the people.”

Saying that “the onus is now on the present and future generations of the country to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation, which have been passed on to them by the forbearers of India’s freedom struggle,” he appealed to the people to “work and contribute towards national solidarity, development, and progress of the nation.”

Dharmendra also administered the National Unity Day pledge to the participants, and gave away the prizes to the winners of the ‘Unity Run’, which had been conducted by the governor’s secretariat.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) also celebrated the day by conducting a ‘Run for unity’ event at all its 15 units across the state.

In Itanagar, the sports directorate, in collaboration with the NYKS Arunachal unit and the postal department, organised a street show and a procession with the theme ‘Unity in diversity’.

Attending the event, Sports Minister Mama Natung spoke about the National Unity Day and paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel.

The day was also celebrated in East Kameng, West Kameng, Anjaw, Papum Pare, Tirap, and other districts. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & DIPRO)