DA provides immediate relief to fire victims

ZIRO, 31 Oct: The Lower Subansiri district administration on Monday provided interim monetary relief of Rs 3,800 each to the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred in Hapoli near here on Sunday night.

The amounts were handed over to the six families who have been rendered homeless by the inferno. Besides this, essential commodities like rice, dal, oil, salt, blankets, and cooking materials were provided to the 10 tenants whose properties were destroyed in the fire.

The administration informed that the remaining amount for the damaged houses will be distributed to the house owners after receiving their Aadhaar cards and account numbers, “and after proper assessment of the properties damaged.”

“The DDMO will head the standing committee to assess the loss of properties for onward submission to the government,” DC Bamin Nime said.

He requested the colonies’ secretaries to “widen their footpaths and make provisions for easy accessibility by fire tenders during such eventualities.”

Members of the Apatani Women Association Ziro, led by its president Hibu Lily and secretary Leegang Anya, also visited the site and distributed immediate relief materials among the affected families. (DIPRO)