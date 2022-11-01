APPSCCE 2017 candidates demand impartial inquiry

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Following the arrest of two APPSC officers of the 2019 batch, the candidates for the 2017 APPSCCE on Monday told reporters at the press club here that the 2017 APPSCCE had been buried alive but has resurfaced “through the August AE civil paper leak case.”

The candidates said that the investigation into the 2017 case was one-sided, and that “only the grievances placed by the 76 geography candidates were entertained.”

One of the candidates for that year’s exam, T Nalo, claimed that they have learnt that “Rs 43 lakhs was given by AE civil aspirant Thomas Gaduk’s father Tanyang Gaduk through Tama Saroh for the JE RWD 2021 examination too, wherein Thomas failed to clear the exam.”

He further claimed that, “even during that time, the then APPSC deputy controller of examination, Taket Jerang, was involved.”

“When Thomas couldn’t clear the RWD JE examination despite his father bribing the commission, attempts were made for Thomas to clear the AE civil examination,” Nalo said.

The candidates demanded a “thorough and impartial investigation of all the officials, including the chairman and the secretary who were with the commission during the 2017 APPSC examination.”

They said that “till now only 10 percent of the work has been initiated, whereas more than 30 people should have been put behind bars by now.”

They also sought to know why Jeju’s Institute and its students who cleared various competitive examinations have not been questioned.