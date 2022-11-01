Govt decides to request CBI to investigate all APPSC exams since 2014

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: The state government on Monday decided to request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate all examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) since 2014.

The government’s decision to approach the country’s premier investigating agency, which is investigating the APPSC AE exam question paper leakage case, came after a joint meeting with representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU).

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu with Home Minister Bamang Felix, and was attended by members of the AAPSU and the ANSU headed by their presidents Dozi Tana Tara and Nabam Dodum, respectively.

It is learnt that the government also agreed to take up the matter of age relaxation in the next cabinet meeting.

The AAPSU and the ANSU have declared a 12-hour capital bandh on 2 November, demanding overhauling of the APPSC and immediate dismissal of the officers involved in the paper leak scam. The unions also demanded a thorough investigation of all the exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014.

The government faced insurmountable pressure from all quarters after the middleman in the AE question paper leakage case, Tama Saroh, turned out to be the husband of 2019 APPSC batch officer Minoti Borang Saroh. Borang was arrested by the SIC on Sunday in connection with the case.

The fairness of the commission in conducting competitive exams came under heavy fire after the AE (civil) exam question paper got leaked. There is a growing clamour among the aspirants to investigate all the exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014.

Meanwhile, the Paper Leakage Issue Committee has demanded that two of the aggrieved candidates be involved by the government while preparing the new standard operating procedures (SOP). It also demanded that the SOPs be made public.