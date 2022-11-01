Fmr APSSB undersecy Kapter Ringu dismissed from service

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Former Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) undersecretary and APPSC officer Kapter Ringu has been dismissed from service for her alleged role in the APSSB cash-for-job scam, for the posts of LDC, JSA, and UDC, that had taken place in February 2020.

Ringu was arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on 20 February, 2020, and was put under suspension. The SIC registered a case [u/s 468/469/471/120 B IPC r/w Section 13 (2) PC Act] against Ringu over the scam.

Invoking Rule 15, read with Rule 11 (9) of the Central Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rule, 1965, Chief Secretary Darmendra issued the dismissal order on Monday.

The order stated that Ringu has committed “breach of provisions of Rule 3 (1) of the CCS (Conduct) Rule, 1964, and was given an opportunity of personal hearing and to give written explanation, and written explanation was examined and did not find consistent with the facts.”

Ringu’s dismissal from service comes ahead of the 12-hour capital bandh on 2 November declared jointly by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union, demanding immediate dismissal of the officers involved in the question paper leak case and the cash-for-job scam.

The unions had been mounting pressure on the government for immediate dismissal of Ringu and other officers involved in the job recruitment scam and the paper leak case.

Sources in the government informed that the reason for the delay in issuing of the dismissal order was due to “the codal procedures that it takes for the termination of a senior grade officer.”

Ringu belongs to the 2003 APPSC batch.