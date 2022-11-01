Arunachal to get NE’s first fish museum

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: A fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, will soon be built in Arunachal Pradesh, Fisheries Minister Tage Taki said here.

The museum will be a part of the integrated aqua park (IAP), sanctioned by the union fisheries ministry, he said on Sunday.

The existing Tarin Fish Farm (TFF), located at high-altitude Bulla village in Lower Subansiri district, will be upgraded as

the IAP, where the museum will come up, he said.

It will have all fish species of the state and serve as a training centre for fisherfolk.

“Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one IAP for each state and union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) for bringing blue revolution,” Taki said.

“I had gone to Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board twice to seek guidance of experts on the project, which was originally proposed for Rs 100 crore,” the minister said.

An amount of Rs 43.59 crore has been sanctioned for the project in the current financial year as first installment, he said. (PTI)