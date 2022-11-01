Day and night football tournament begins

KAMKI, 31 Oct: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak inaugurated the commemoration pillar of the general ground here in West Siang district and kicked off the first-ever Day and Night Veteran Open Football Tournament at the general ground on Sunday.

The tournament, being organised by the Kamki Area Sports Association (KASA), will conclude on 9 November. It coincides with 50 years of the NEC Kamki Dairy Farm, which was once famous for dairy farming and is now defunct.

During the inaugural function, KASA chief patron Dr Tomar Nomuk requested the MLA to develop the general ground for sports activities, and apprised the MLA of the origin of KASA.

Karbak in his address requested the public of Liromoba to “stand up for developmental activities and not expect land compensation.”

Stating that development in his constituency “is touching all the fields,” he urged the public of his constituency to enroll under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the CMAY health insurance schemes.

He advised the youths of the area to “avail the benefits offered by the state government’s policy for meritorious sportspersons.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato urged the public to “not create hindrances in development activities and spare their land free of cost for development activities.”

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Mige Kamki, West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal, Kamba ADC Rujjum Raksap, Yomcha ADC Hento Karga, and ZPMs of Liromoba also spoke.

The inaugural match was played between West Siang Veteran FC and Libu Bene Veteran FC, followed by an exhibition match between HMLA-11 and KASA-11. (DIPRO)