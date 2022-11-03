Awareness prog. on RTI Act held

YINGKIONG, 2 Nov: An awareness meeting on Right to Information Act, 2005 was organized for the PIOs and APIOs of the district here on Wednesday.

State information commissioner Sonam Yudron, who is on a two-day visit to the district, highlighted the role and responsibilities of the PIOs and APIOs in discharging their duty under the RTI Act.

She gave a presentation on various sections of the RTI Act and sensitized the participants.

The challenges pertaining to RTI, in the age of information technology was also discussed. The importance of proper documentation of the records, data etc. in all public office was emphasized in order to ensure transparency and accountability.

Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang said, “The rights given under RTI Act, if exercised properly, will be one of the most important tools for citizens’ empowerment.”

During the interaction session with the participants, Yudron clarified many doubts pertaining to RTI Act.

ADC (hqs) Dochora Lama and the SP also attended the programme. (DIPRO)