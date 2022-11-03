Wahge inaugurates AYUSH OPD, distt. planning office

LIKABALI, 2 Nov: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the AYUSH OPD at district hospital and the district planning office here during his visit to Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Wahge, who is also Pakke Kesang MLA, inspected the construction site of the police station and the district hospital and directed the executing agency not to compromise with the work quality.

During the visit, Wahge was accompanied by state BJP general secretary-cum-Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom, local MLA Kardo Nyigyor, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba, ZPC Marpe Nguba, SP Gothambu Dajangju, HoDs and public leaders. (DIPRO)