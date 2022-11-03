MLA Jambey Tashi passes away

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi died at a hospital in Guwahati, Assam, following a brief illness on Wednesday.

Tashi (48), a three-time MLA from Lumla seat, was also a member of the National Minority Morcha of the BJP.

At time of his demise, he was holding the post of advisor to the planning and investment minister.

Tashi is survived by his wife Tsering Lhamu, two daughters and a son.

Born in 1974, Tashi was actively involved in social activities right from the beginning and became an Anchal Samiti member in 2001. He was elected to the legislative assembly from his home constituency Lumla in 2009 un-opposed and was appointed as State Medicinal Plants Board Chairman till 2011 and later became parliamentary secretary for civil aviation.

He was re-elected to the legislative assembly for the second term in 2014 and held the post of Parliamentary Secretary, RWD.

He won the 2019 state polls on a BJP ticket.

A good badminton player and a widely travelled leader, he was known for his keen engagement with working for the downtrodden and preservation of the state’s rich traditional cultural heritage.

After his schooling at Tawang Government Higher Secondary School in 1993, Tashi had graduated from Zakir Hussain College in New Delhi.

A well-known social activist, he also worked as NGO Yuva Arunachal president from 2001 to 2005.

State mourns Jambey Tashi’s passing

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed extreme grief and pain over the sudden demise of the legislator colleague and his close relative Jambey Tashi.

“Demise of elder brother Jambey Tashi, MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy. I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana,” Khandu said in a message.

Offering his condolences, Khandu remembered Tashi as a down-to-earth man who worked tirelessly for development of his constituency as well as the state.

“The once remote and undeveloped constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed areas in the state. You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realize the transformation that Late Tashi has brought. The progress and developmental infrastructure he brought to the region will keep him alive in the hearts of his people,” Khandu added.

Governor Dr. B D Mishra has condoled the sudden demise of MLA Jambey Tashi.

Expressing shock and grief over the sad demise of the young and dynamic leader from Lumla, the Governor said that the state has lost a popular energetic leader, who made valuable contributions towards the development of the state in various capacities.

“One of the most respected leaders of the Monpa community, Late Tashi left his mark through his numerous initiatives particularly as the advisor to the minister in the departments of planning, investment and rural works and in preservation of cultural heritage and traditions. His social commitment for the upliftment of the under-privileged and the down-trodden has carved a loving niche in the hearts of the people,” the Governor said in a condolence message.

Governor offered prayers to the Almighty to give fortitude to the members of the bereaved family of Late Tashi to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace for the departed soul.

State Assembly Speaker PD Sona has deeply mourned the sudden and untimely demise of Jambey Tashi.

In his condolence message, Sona described late Jambey Tashi as a very kind hearted and down to earth person who worked selflessly and tirelessly for all round development of his constituency and the state as a whole.

“Compassionate, easily accessible and sincere, he was a leader par excellence and highly regarded by one and all for his unmatched attributes. His immense contribution in the socio-political arena of the state shall always be remembered by the people of the state,” the message said while adding that in his death, the state has lost a true public leader and a great son of soil and the vacuum created with his loss will be difficult to fill.

Offering deepest condolences, the Speakers and his family members, the officers and staff of the Legislative Assembly prayed to Lord Buddha to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over untimely demise of Tashi, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that in his demise, the state has lost a competent and promising legislator.

“Tashi was one of the most enthusiastic, energetic and hard-working persons I have worked with. He was very sincere and dedicated towards his work and very much concerned about the development of his constituency,” Mein said in his condolence message.

“Tashi’s untimely demise is not only a great loss for the people of Tawang but the whole state,” Mein said and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki in a message said that, Late Tashi was an energetic and dedicated politician.

Recalling his long association with Late Tashi, Tuki, in a condolence message, said, “Tashi was a leader with farsighted vision towards the development of the downtrodden of his society with exemplary personality. Untimely demise of Jambey Tashi will leave behind a vacuum for the people of his constituency as well as state which can’t be filled,” the message read.

Offering heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members, Tuki prayed to Almighty God to give them abundant strength to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace of the departed soul.

MLA Mutchu Mithi, in his condolence message said that the untimely demise of Tashi has shaken the entire people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Jambey Tashi ji was one of the most competent and capable legislators of the state. He was loved by his people and equally adored by his colleagues. His unexpected demise has left all of us stunned and grieved,” Mithi said.

Mithi, on behalf of the National People’s Party, conveyed deepest condolence to the bereaved family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) expressed deep shock and grief over passing away of Tashi.

Describing him as one of the glorious sons of the state, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that the news of Tashi’s death came as shock for everyone.

Pakam conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) and Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) also expressed deep shock and grief over sudden and premature demise of Tashi and offered sincere condolences to the grieving family.

The members, players and officials of AOA and ASBA in separate condolence meeting observed two minutes silence as mark of respect to the departed leader.

Tashi was also the president of Tawang District Badminton Association.

“In his death, we have lost one of the leading sports promoters of the state,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

They prayed to almighty to bestow courage and strength to the bereaved family members to withstand the tragedy.

Expressing profound sadness over the demise of Jambey Tashi, chairman of the State Council for IT & E-Governance, Doni Nich said, “With his demise, we have lost a gem of a leader in the state and left a huge vacuum which would be impossible to fill.”

Offering heartfelt condolence, Nich prayed for the peace and comfort to the family members at this hour of grief and for the peace of the departed soul.

Terming untimely death of Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi as an irreparable loss for Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I) president Tarh Nachung, secretary general Toko Tatung and chief advisor Pradeep Kumar said,

“His invaluable contributions as a visionary leader to state building particularly, in border areas and to growth of trade and commerce, are unparalleled.”

On behalf of the trading community of the state, the ACC&I conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.