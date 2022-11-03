Tarh Paya wins bronze in Jr National Boxing Champ’ship

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Tarh Paya of Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in the Junior Girls National Boxing Championship, which ended at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, on Wednesday.

Paya defeated her opponents from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on her way to semifinal. She lost her semifinal bout against her opponent from the host state.

In boxing, two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

During the event, she was accompanied by her coach Ramesh Sharma.

Daughter of Tarh Toko and Tarh Kain of Papum Pare district, Paya is currently training at Rajiv Gandhi University Boxing Academy, informed Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association president Tadang Minu.