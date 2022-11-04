RGU’s placement brochure released

RONO HILLS, 3 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha released the third edition of the placement brochure of the university’s placement cell in a function held here on Thursday.

After releasing the brochure, themed ‘Transforming opportunities into reality’, the VC said that “the university has been, since its inception, a human resource provider to the state in particular and the nation in general.”

Stating that RGU graduates “are well-placed in all the sectors, be it government or private sector, banking or industries, including many reputed companies such as BBC, Wipro, etc,” Prof Kushwaha emphasised on the importance of placement activities in the university, and said that “the university community is committed to produce quality graduates who are behind none in getting good placement and to be absorbed in the job market.”

He urged corporate houses, manufacturers, service providers and research & development establishments to “come for groomed graduates for placement.”

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam said that “the university is not keeping any stone unturned in making its products employable,” and emphasised on “making the students aware of their tracks of careers through SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat) analysis introspection.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung gave assurance that the university’s civil service and NET coaching programmes will be made more frequent in the coming days, and said that “more efforts will be put in, so that graduates can have a clear vision of the ways forward after completion of their respective degrees.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin highlighted the background of the establishment of the placement cell in RGU “through its academic council in 2019 to maintain the university’s placement records and to provide greater avenues to its graduates.” He said that “it is the university’s continuous endeavour to keep abreast of the challenges and opportunities in the job scenario of the state and the nation, and this brochure will be beneficial for both the graduates and recruiters who are seeking suitable placement and recruits, respectively.”

RGU Placement Officer Susmita Chanda informed that “the brochure has been made live in the portal of the cell in the university’s website.”

Placement Cell Professor (i/c) Tasi Kaye also spoke.

Recruiters like the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh Trust, Zee Media Private Ltd, BJYU’S, ICICI, WIPRO, Spire Group Advertising Agency, HDFC, Tajuk Infosys Private Limited, etc, have recruited graduates of the RGU in recent times through campus recruitment.