Meeting on CSS’ held

PALIN, 3 Nov: A district-level review meeting on the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and programmes being implemented by the rural development and the panchayati raj departments was held here in Kra Daadi district on 2 November.

During the meeting, which was chaired by ZPC Charu Menia, in the presence of DPDO Rido Tarak, presentations on all the schemes and programmes were made by the officials of the departments concerned.

The ZPC and the DPDO stressed on “timely monitoring, geotagging and early completion of all pending projects,” and set 20 November as the deadline to complete the pending issues. (DIPRO)