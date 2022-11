BAGRA, 3 Nov: An awareness programme on the POCSO Act, legal adoption, and adolescent health and hygiene, under Mission Vatsalya, was held at the government secondary school here in West Siang district on 2 November.

ICDS DD (i/c) Bahi Koyu, Probation Officer Mijum Doke, and Pushi Bango/Bagra CO Asunam Perme were the resource persons.

A session on female health and hygiene was also held, with the help of the ANMs of the PHC here. (DIPRO)