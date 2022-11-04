Officers visit anganwadi centres

AALO, 3 Nov: ICDS DD in-charge Bahi Koyu and Pushi Bango/Bagra CO Asunam Perme visited the anganwadi centres in Lipu Bagra, Pigi Moli and Pigi Mengo in Pushi Bango circle of West Siang district on 2 November to assess the facilities and services being provided at the anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme.

Some of the centres are in a dilapidated condition, and therefore the number of enrolled students is very less.

To tackle the issue, the officers decided to “create awareness among the villagers and encourage the anganwadi workers to work zealously.”

Koyu in his own capacity is trying to develop the Higi Bagra anganwadi centre as a model centre to encourage the villagers to “take up maintenance of anganwadi centres, so that their kids will be encouraged to enrol in an anganwadi centre.” (DIPRO)