Training on Yak fibre based fabric making held at Dirang

DIRANG, 5 Nov: The six days training on ‘Yak fibre based fabric making,’ organized by ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (ICAR-NRC-Y) in collaboration with ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology (ICAR-NINFET), Kolkata, concluded here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory function, ICAR-NRC-Y director Dr. Mihir Sarkar explained the benefits of designs in textile manufacture to get fibre based products more remunerative.

He suggested the trainees to implement their learning in the training and asked them to come forward for development of Yak fibre based entrepreneurships for overall development of Yak husbandry in the country.

During the technical session, NRC-Y principal scientist-cum- programme convener Dr. D Medhi told about the prospects of Yak based technologies and its commercialization aspects especially, the Yak fibres.

Principal scientist from ICAR-NINFET Dr. Sanjay Debnath enlightened the participants on business aspect in Yak fibre based products. This was followed by interactive session.

Showcasing of technologies of INAR-NRCY and hands-on practical was held till the end of the programme.

Anant Das, a trainer on textile manufacture from ICAR-NINFET also participated in the programme. Altogether fourteen persons completed the training.