FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

ZIRO, 5 Nov: A one-day workshop-cum-training programme on Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) was organized by the fisheries department here on Saturday.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime, who inaugurated workshop, urged the farmers to avail the benefits of the programme and make judicious utilization of the scheme to enhance fish, fish seed production, thereby doubling their income.

The DC also urged them to repay their loan amounts timely to avail loans with higher amount.

He suggested the bank officials to issue KCC timely to enable the farmers to benefit tangibly from the scheme.

Meanwhile, the farmers requested the DC to direct the concerned bank managers to sanction KCC loan early against the working capital expenditure of fisheries sector.

NABARD district development manager Mewang Lowang and SBI Ziro chief general manager LB Thapa elaborated about FIDF scheme and norms for availing the benefit.

Earlier, district fisheries development officer L Lasa briefed the aims and objectives of the FIDF scheme.

Fifty progressive fish farmers and private entrepreneurs attended the workshop. (DIPRO)