Students, parents visit Sainik School

PASIGHAT, 5 Nov: The class five students of the 56-Infantry Division Spearhead Army Public School (SAPS), Likabali in Lower Siang district and their parents were taken on an exposure visit to Sainik School East Siang (SSES), Niglok as part of the Indian Army’s Vidyarthi Sashastkikaran Project.

During their visit, the students and their parents witnessed the classrooms, hostels, cadets’ mess, library, MI room etc.

Principal of the Sainik School Commander Praveen Kumar Pola interacted with the visitors and informed them in details about the SSES and admission procedure.

Senior master Manoj Deka also gave a presentation about the school. (DIPRO)