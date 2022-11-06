Over three thousand students take part in library awareness prog

NAMSAI, 5 Nov: Altogether 3381 students and 175 teachers from various schools took part in the first phase of week-long library awareness program which ended here on Saturday.

The program was organized by the Namsai District library covering over 12 schools from kindergarten to higher secondary levels in Namsai area.

Appreciating the efforts of the Namsai District Library, deputy commissioner C R Khampa has suggested carrying out such programme in collages, university and other educational institutions in a phased manner. He has also requested to heads of educational institution to encourage their teachers and students to avail maximum services of the library.

Senior teacher and resource person, Raju Dutta explained the role of the public library in society with special focus on building up student’s character. He further informed about the service being provided by the fully automated Namsai District Library with numerous facilities specially planned for the students.