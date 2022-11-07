14 winter migratory bird species documented

ZIRO, 6 Nov: Fourteen winter migratory bird species were documented during a three-day survey conducted at Swkhe lake, Borang Aji, Pigey Aji, Khogebo Aji and adjoining areas here in Lower Subansiri district from 30 October.

Of the 14 bird species, three new species – the spotted redshank, the black-headed gull, and the peregrine falcon – were added to the checklist.

The spotted redshank was photographed for the first time in the area.

The survey was conducted by the Arunachal Birding Club, in collaboration with the Ziro Birding Club, on the sideline of the Ziro Bird Walk.

Every year, hundreds of migratory birds of different species arrive in Ziro valley.