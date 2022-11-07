Arunachal win 7 medals in Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: Tana Tagi Tara won a gold medal, while Paching Lily and Hinium Mama won a silver medal apiece on the concluding day of the Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament in New Delhi on Sunday.

All of them won the medals in point fight events in their respective weight categories, the Kickboxing Association Arunachal (KAA) informed.

Arunachal notched up a total of seven medals – three gold, an equal number of silver and one bronze medal – in the tournament.

(Hinium) Mama had struck the first gold medal for the state on day one of the tournament in the musical form (hard style), while Mepung Langdo won the second gold for the state in the point fight event on Saturday.

Nangram Tachung also won a silver medal in the light contact event on Saturday.

Kabak Mallam won a bronze medal in the full contact event, the KAA said.

The association expressed regret that Mallam’s medal was erroneously mentioned by it as ‘silver’ instead of ‘bronze’ in an earlier press release due to a typographical error.

Coach Robin Deori led the team.

Meanwhile, the KAA appealed to the state government to provide necessary funds to all sports associations in every financial year to train the sportspersons.

“It is very difficult to run an association in the state without support and funding from the state government. But we never give up; trying our best to promote the sport of kickboxing in Arunachal,” KAA general secretary Charu Govin said.

He said that the state has huge potential in combat sports, especially kickboxing, and that the players can qualify for the Olympic Games in the future if properly trained.