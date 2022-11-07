Student-teacher team lifts championship trophy

RONO HILLS, 6 Nov: The 8th University Badminton League, organised by the Officers’ Club of Rajiv Gandhi University (OCRGU), concluded here on Saturday with a student-teacher team lifting the open championship trophy.

The team of Physics Assistant Professor Dr Heisnam Shanjit Singh and BPEd trainee Kenjom Tacha clinched the men’s doubles title in a one-sided final match, defeating the employee-student pair of Pitam Jomoh and Matung Camder Tok.

In the intra-club doubles competition final, the pair of Pura Deilyang and Jumli Kato emerged the champion after defeating Nangram Toglik and Teli Momu in a keenly contested match.

In the mixed doubles final, physical education research scholars Lakhsyajit Gogoi and Gunia Dele got the better of Teli Momu and Osinam Eko.

The trainees of the physical education department, Matung Camder Tok and Osinam Eko, were declared the best player in the male and the female category, respectively, while the best player prize in the intra-club category went to Dr David Pertin.

Veteran players, including RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam, Nangram Toglik, and Munna Lal Sharma, were jointly given the award for the best veteran players of the tournament.

The ‘best smasher award’ went to Kenjom Tacha.

Student trainee from the physical education department, Anoubam Rupachandra Sharma and Economics Assistant Professor Dr Ashi Lama were awarded for being the emerging players of the tournament in the open and the intra-club level, respectively.

The ‘most stylish player’ award went to Prof Gibji Nimasow of the geography department.

Trophies, medals, cash prizes and citations were given to all the players, match officials and volunteers.

Attending the valedictory ceremony, Dr Pertin in his speech praised the club “for creating an exclusive ambience of sports where all could come together and play.”

He also lauded the players for their sportsmanship spirit, and expressed hope that “this trend started by the Officers’ Club in giving a platform to the sports lovers will grow stronger and stronger.”

The weeklong tournament had been inaugurated by former RGU pro-vice chancellor Amitava Mitra on 1 November.