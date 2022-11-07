Gao releases ‘The Native Tea’

DEOMALI, 6 Nov: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao released a book titled The Native Tea, written by young author Wangtum Homcha Lowang, here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Lowang is also the founder of the ‘Nocte Digest’, a digital library that promotes the traditional and cultural heritage of the Nocte community.

Gao lauded Lowang “for his creative works, which will help the young generation of the Noctes to know more about past and present of the Nocte traditional and cultural heritage.”

Among others, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang and Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong attended the book release function. (DIPRO)