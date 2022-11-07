LGBT community makes presence felt at ALF

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMSAI, 6 Nov: The three-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) – one of the most popular events conducted by a government department in the state – ended here on Saturday. The fourth edition of the popular ALF saw the participation of noted authors, poets, novelists, scholars, and intellectuals from all over the country.

Students and booklovers also attended the event in large numbers. Two things stood out in this edition of the ALF: one being the rush witnessed at the bookstalls, and the second was the poetry recitation event by members and allies of the LGBT community.

The bookstalls witnessed an increase in the number of footfalls. “Namsai is a small town in comparison to Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), where the ALF is usually conducted. But still, we saw a lot of enthusiasm and a good turnout of booklovers here,” said a bookseller. The poem recitation programme for the LGBT community was another new event, and it drew a lot of curiosity among the people. This was perhaps the first time that such a platform was provided to the community in the history of Arunachal Pradesh. Members of the LGBT community from across India participated, shared their pain, and recited poems. Vishal Pinjani from Maharashtra, sharing the experience, said that homosexuality is not against nature. “There is homosexuality in animals and humans too. It is wrong to say that it is against nature,” said Pinjani.

Further, Pinjani narrated the experience of being abused by friends. “From a young age, I was abused and mocked by my friends. From childhood, I knew I was different. When I told my parents about it, initially they did not agree, but over the year, things have changed,” said Pinjani. Another member of the community, Rudra Pratab Singh, urged the LGBT community to focus on education. “Once educated, we can get a job and be financially independent. I earned and paid myself for all expenses involved in my transition,” said Singh, who was born a female.

The members also shared that, due to fear of social stigmatisation and lack of support from families, many commit suicide. “Many suffer in silence and kill themselves when they cannot take it anymore. People have to understand that this is a natural phenomenon and nobody decides his or her sexuality. It comes naturally after a certain age,” said Pinjani.

Wanggo Socia from Arunachal, who is a heterosexual and an ally of the LGBT community, recited a very powerful poem, through which he described the pain and agony of the community. The poem made everyone present in the auditorium emotional and drew a big round of applause.

The 4th edition of the popular ALF also witnessed the participation of renowned poet, writer, and Tibetan refugee activist Tenzing Tsundue. People stood in queues to get autographs on the book written by Tsundue. The Arunachal Literature Festival is organised annually by the department of information & public relations, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.