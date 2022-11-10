TLM kits distributed to 61 Divyangjans

DAPORIJO, 9 Nov: A parents’ training-cum-teaching learning materials (TLM) kits distribution programme was organized by Secunderabad-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NIEPID) in collaboration with Upper Subansiri district administration at the ICDS conference hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

A total of 61 TLM kits were distributed to the registered persons with disabilities during the programme.

EAC Tajum Ronya, attending the programme, appealed to the parents of divyangjans to be supportive and optimistic to train their disabled child as per their capability for their bright future.

He lauded NEIPID principal Ganesh Shereger and his faculty for their relentless services and special attention towards the welfare of divyangjans of the district in particular and Arunachal Pradesh in general.

Shereger also appealed to the parents and guardians of persons with disability to co-operate them in indentifying Divyangjans for maintaining records for further course of action.

ICDS DD Nyajir Gusar and officers from education department, among others, were present in the programme. (DIPRO)