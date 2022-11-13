IRBn jawan shot dead by colleague in RGU

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: An India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan deployed at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh was shot dead one of his colleagues, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Diyun-based 2nd IRBn head constable Wangru Taidong, fired two rounds with his service rifle at constable Chingri Momai, reportedly after a heated argument, on Friday night, Doimukh Police Station OC Inya Ete said.

Ete said that Momai was rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun, where he was declared brought dead by the on-duty doctors.

“We are investigating the motive behind the shooting,” Ete said, while dismissing the theory that the accused was mentally unstable.

“If he was not in a proper mental state, he should not have been in service,” Ete said.

The OC said that a police team visited the site and seized the weapon along with two empty cases and 28 live rounds.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the RKM Hospital here, the OC said.

He said that an inquest and postmortem will be conducted.??The police said that a case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered in this connection and investigation started. (PTI)