Central officer on Tirap visit, emphasises on technology for water conservation

KHONSA, 14 Nov: The Jal Shakti Mission’s (JJM) central nodal officer for Tirap district, Avinash K Nilankar, accompanied by technical officer S Kent, arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to take stock of the progress of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the rain’ scheme.

The central team held a meeting with the District Water Conservation Committee (DWCC) upon its arrival here on Monday.

The nodal officer urged the members of the committee to expedite the projects, and insisted on “uploading the progress made in implementation of the project in the JSA-CTR portal.”

The technical officer emphasised on using technology in water conservation. He also stressed on “rainwater harvesting, development of watershed, and afforestation activities.”

Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize, who is also the chairman of the DWCC, expressed concern over climate change, and said that “there should be proper guidelines for funding, or convergence of fund from proper head.”

Earlier, all the member departments of the DWCC made presentations on their activities.

Deomali Water Resources Subdivision Assistant Engineer Inya Riba made a presentation on the work progress under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district.

JSA-CTR, 2022 district nodal officer SK Srivastava also attended the meeting.