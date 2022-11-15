Drone technology launched in LDV to deliver livestock vaccines

ROING, 14 Nov: An experimental launch of drone technology for delivering livestock vaccine from Kangkong in Parbuk circle to Paglam in Paglam circle of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district was carried out on Monday by Veterinary Minister Tage Taki, in the presence of MLAs Gum Tayeng and Mutchu Mithi, Joint Secretary Upeamanyu Basu, Joint Commissioner Sujit Nayak, livestock sector consultant Kedar Nagbongshi, Veterinary Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Veterinary Director Dew Tayeng, COO of TechEagle Anshu Abhishek, Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and SP JK Lego.

The drone covered an aerial distance of 28 kms within 23 minutes. The actual distance is 125 kms by road, which takes four hours to traverse.

Terming it a “historic event,” Taki said that “the success of the experimental launch has paved the way for further use of the technology in the sectors of agriculture, horticulture, etc.”

The minister advised the AH, veterinary & DD department to “work hard in the delivery of services in all the far-flung areas,” and cautioned them against “any complaints regarding inaccessibility with the introduction of the advanced drone technology in the field.”

Basu said that “the time taken between diagnoses to treatment should be the shortest, be it for a human or an animal, and the experimental delivery of vaccines for FMD and others should ease the worry of the farmers.”

He added that the union government is in the process of developing more technologies to aid farmers.

Tayeng said that the experiment will be used to “plan out the use of such technologies in the rural areas in the future.”

Abhishek said that the technology would help ensure good health of the livestock, even in far-to-reach areas. (DIPRO)