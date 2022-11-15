APC returns old office bldg to forest dept

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: With the Arunachal Press Club (APC) shifting its base to a new address in the capital city, the club on Monday handed over its old office building to the environment, forest & climate change department.

A delegation of journalists led by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno called on Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jitendra Kumar at his office here and handed over a communique;, informing the latter that the APC will henceforth function from its new office in Ganga.

The delegation thanked the department and the state government for leasing out the old building, located near the tennis court here, to the APC and the APUWJ for the past 27 years.

The new office of the APC will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the sideline of the National Press Day celebration on 16 November.

Among others, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha and his APUWJ counterpart Sonam Jelly accompanied Sangno.