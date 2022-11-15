SSC to take on GGASC in E/Kameng Football Premier League final

SEPPA, 14 Nov: Sawa Sporting Club (SSC) and Gangri Gangmia Abo Soccer Club (GGASC) will meet in the final match of the second edition of the East Kameng Football Premier League, which will be played at the general ground here on 17 November.

In the first semifinal game played on Monday, SSC thrashed Tawa Abo Club by 3-0 goals.

Pungte Lapung and Suresh Tayam scored a goal each for the club, while the third was an own goal.

In another match, played between GGASC and Dang Warrior FC (DWFC), the former defeated the latter by 4-1 goals.

Henri Singh scored two goals in the 6th and the 17th minute, respectively, and Tolum Pinku scored the third goal in the 83rd minute. The fourth goal was an own goal.

Yowa Takam of DWFC managed a consolation goal in the added time of the second half.