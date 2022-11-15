State needs to do away with polygamy: Libang

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang stressed the need for the state to do away with age-old practices like polygamy, saying that it hampers the growth of a society.

He was speaking during a state-level seminar on the issue of polygamy in the state, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), here on Monday.

Citing the example of child marriage and forcible marriage that have rapidly declined over the years, the minister said he believes that polygamy will also end completely in the next few years.

“But for that, the society in general must shoulder the collective responsibility and look for ways to lead the younger generation with good morals,” he said.

Speaking on the ill-effects of polygamy on a society, “including domestic violence, financial strain, and psychological problems on children,” National Commission for Women Joint Secretary Asholi Chalai said, “Polygamy stems from male chauvinism that stands contrary to the idea of equal

and inclusive development.”

Stating that “India stands at number 135 among the 146 countries in the global gender gap,” he said that “even after 75 years of independence, women in India, and tribal women in particular, are marginalised.”

“There is no dearth of legislation to protect and advocate women’s rights; what is lacking is our mindset,” he added, and appealed to women’s organisations and NGOs to conduct social awareness programmes.

MLA Dasanglu Pul informed that a memorandum has been submitted to the state government to start special classes for girl children to educate them about health and hygiene, good and bad touch, etc.

WCD Secretary CN Longphai said that, to discuss any social issue, including polygamy, in a society, particularly in a tribal society, “the larger context of the society has to be taken into account, because the social aspects of a tribal society are all interrelated.”

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam and Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad also spoke. (DIPR)