College Day celebration underway

DOIMUKH, 15 Nov: The 9th annual College Day celebration of the government college here in Papum Pare district began on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Dera Natung Government College Principal Dr MQ Khan exhorted the students to be disciplined and hardworking.

“As you sow, so shall you reap,” he said, adding that “if a person is free from distraction and negativity, one can achieve one’s goal easily.”

He highlighted “the importance of time management during exams in choice-based credit system,” adding that “those who do hard work can only become achievers in their life, and success cannot be achieved without discipline.”

Dr Khan had served as the principal of the government college here from November 2017 to January 2021.

The college’s Principal (i/c), Dr DK highlighted “the contribution of the college since its inception in May 2012.”

“The college got its affiliation to RGU in January 2020, and was recognised by the UGC in September 2020. It started its NSS unit in 2012, and a total of 1,526 students have got enrolled this year,” the college informed in a release.

The college’s students’ union general secretary Nabam Agung also spoke.

The programme also witnessed the release of a book titled Development Geography, authored by the college’s Geography HoD Dr Anil Kumar.

This year the houses have been named after popular passes: Pangsau, Diphu, Mayodia, and Bumla.