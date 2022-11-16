Tabletop exercises on earthquake

YINGKIONG, 15 Nov: The incidence response teams of the Upper Siang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) participated in a virtual tabletop exercise here on Tuesday for the upcoming ‘multi-state mock exercise on earthquake scenario’, to be conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, on 17 November.

Earlier, on Monday, District Disaster Management Officer B Dulom made a presentation on the ‘multi-state mock exercise on earthquake scenario’ and elucidated the roles and responsibilities of the incidence response teams.

The same exercise was conducted by the West Kameng DDMA in Bomdila on Tuesday.

ADC Sang Khandu urged all the members present to prepare for the mock drill on 17 November.

The incident sites identified for the mock exercise are the government higher secondary school, the DC office, the general hospital, the urban shopping complex, and the horticulture sales counter near the Apex Bank in Bomdila. (DIPROs)