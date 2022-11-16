Janjati Gaurav Diwas celebrated

AALO, 15 Nov: The Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP), the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and the Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi jointly celebrated the Janjati Gaurav Diwas and the birthday of freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, former MLA Gadam Ete emphasised on preserving and protecting the tribal identity and one’s culture, while former minister Doi Ado expressed gratitude to the government of India “for providing a day of pride for identity and hope for wider publicity and coverage in observing Janjati Gaurav Diwas in future.”

Kirmin Kamki highlighted the life of Munda, while Mogi Ori spoke on preservation of Donyi-Poloism, AVP adviser Yayum Gangkak spoke on ‘Loss of faith is loss of identity’, and Jumde Gamlin spoke on the ill effects of drug addiction.

The AVP put up a photo exhibition on the tribal freedom fighters of the independence movement. (DIPRO)