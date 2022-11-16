State BJP celebrates Jharkhand’s statehood day

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The state BJP celebrated the statehood day of Jharkhand, “under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,” at a city hotel here on 15 November, it said in a release.

Joining the celebration, Health Minister Alo Libang congratulated the people of Jharkhand on their 22nd statehood day.

Lauding freedom fighter Birsa Munda, “who struggled for the rights and protection of the Adivasi and struggled for Jharkhand’s statehood,” he advocated conducting “cultural exchange and research between Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, as the nature and its activities of tribal are same.”

He further said that President Droupadi Murmu “has proved that the BJP is concerned about political representation and empowerment of all weaker and backward communities, including scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, in the country.”

State BJP vice president Nani Lajie said that the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative “aims to promote mutual understanding and increase interaction between the people of different states and UTs through the system of pairing of states and UTs, and to celebrate the unity in diversity of our nation, and to maintain and strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds among the people of our country.”

“A large number of innovative schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are transforming the lives of the poorest of the poor, opening new avenues of opportunities for the marginalised and deprived, making life easier for women, youths, tribals and scheduled caste people while assuring life of dignity and equity for every section of society,” he added.

Research scholars from NIT Jote, Ganesh Mahanto and Amit Kumar Dubey, said that Jharkhand, which became a state on 15 November, 2000, celebrates its foundation day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who was an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

Munda was born on 15 November, 1875, in Ulihatu region of Jharkhand. He played an important role in achieving independence for tribal people who were dominated by the British and their exploitative policies.

“He fought for the tribals’ natural right over forests and land that the British had acquired from them. Munda was arrested on 3 March, 1900, and died in Ranchi jail on 9 June, 1900, at the age of 25,” the state BJP said in a release.

People of Jharkhand residing in various parts of the capital were felicitated on the occasion.

Cultural troupes of various tribes of Arunachal and Jharkhand performed during the programme.

State BJP vice president Junty Singphoo and state Kisan Morcha vice president Dunggoli Libang also spoke.

Among others, the state BJP’s secretaries Tadar Niglar and Taring Tiri, co-convener Nima Sange, state Kisan Morcha vice president Yamak Dupit Doyum, spokesperson Techi Necha, and BJP karyakartas attended the programme, the party said.