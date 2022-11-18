CM launches tourist e-ILP portal

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the tourist e-ILP portal, developed by the IT department, at the civil secretariat here on Thursday.

With the launch of the tourist e-ILP portal, meant exclusively for tourists wanting to experience the serene beauty of the state, the process of issuing ILPs to tourists will be completely digitised, making issuance of the permit faster and more convenient.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM suggested preparing a roadmap to promote quality and high-end tourism in the state “as the tourism sector

has huge potential to drive the economy of the state and provide jobs to the youths.”

IT & Communication Minister Wangki Lowang, who was also present, termed the initiative “a major breakthrough in reducing physical intervention for issue of tourist ILPs,” while Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo lauded the IT department “for bringing a long-felt digital solution to boost tourism in the state.”

Chief Secretary Dharmendra said that the launch of the e-ILP for tourists “is another step towards maximising e-governance in the administration of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Officers and officials from various departments, including home, political, coordination, and IT, attended the function. (CM’s PR Cell)