Cooperative Week celebration ends

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Nov: The 69th National Cooperative Week celebration concluded at the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union’s (APSCU) conference hall in Polo Colony here on Friday.

Representatives of primary cooperative societies across the state, district cooperative unions, federal cooperative organisations, former cooperative leaders, panchayat leaders, unemployed youths, and others attended the valedictory function.

During the function, Cooperative Commissioner Onit Panyang gave away the first, second and third ‘best cooperative society’ awards to Ziro-based High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society, the Itanagar Urban Cooperative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd, and Ziro-based Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society, respectively.

Dollungmukh-based Kemli Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd won the award in the ‘best exhibition stall’ category.

Commendation awards were conferred on 15 primary cooperative societies from across the state.

Panyang said that “certain issues of the cooperative societies will be taken up officially after examination from RCS office,” and advised the cooperative societies to be proactive “for all-round development of respective society to best serve the interest of member.”

He encouraged cooperatives to “explore the ecotourism sector, particularly Tawang and Lower Subansiri districts,” and suggested establishing a research wing under the cooperation department.

Cooperation Secretary Krishna Kr Singh said that “some of the genuine demands of cooperators could be mitigated at the government level,” while retired JRCS RD Thongon advised the cooperative societies to “adopt the Gujarat model, where each member of the society is cooperatively educated.”

Joint RCS Goto Nyorak highlighted “the scopes and avenues for federal cooperative organisation,” and advised the primary cooperative societies to “affiliate into apex level cooperative, in line with activities for economy.”

APSCU vice chairperson Ribi Rimi, Capital Complex Labour Cooperative Society Ltd chairman Tader Dowa, Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd chairman Michi Tamang, Bomdila LAMPS chairman Dorje Tsering, Sustainable Rural Development Cooperative Society Ltd chairman Pema Wangay, Capital Complex Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd secretary Radhe Tari, and NEFA Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society chairperson Nabam Amzi Tajo also spoke.