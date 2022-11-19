NHRC reforms core group of human rights defenders

NEW DELHI, 18 Nov: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reconstituted its core group of human rights defenders and NGOs, according to an official notification.

Former BJP MLA Jitender Singh Shunty, Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) director Suhas Chakma, and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee are part of the reconstituted 13-member team.

The core group has the job of identifying areas of cooperation between the NHRC and NGOs, along with devising mechanisms for continuous and meaningful interaction of the NHRC with the civil society, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the notification.

The notification also stated that the group will also review the outreach of the benefits of policies and

welfare schemes and help in issuing advisories to fill gaps.

Shunty and his team were instrumental in ensuring dignity in death for Covid-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic. (PTI)