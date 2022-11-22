GPC alleges incompletion of road project, lodges FIR with SIC

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The gram panchayat chairperson (GPC) of Teririjo in Kamle district lodged an FIR with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Monday against M/s Tamchi Kusuk, “the Ziro PWD division EE, the Raga PWD subdivision AE, and the Tamen and Dollungmukh PWD JE during 2011 to 2018,” over alleged embezzlement of fund meant for the construction of the Tamen-Dollungmukh NEC road, worth Rs 139.62 crore, in Lower Subansiri (now Kamle) district.

In his FIR, GPC Nido Borun alleged that the contractor executed the work till 2014 only, and later left the road project incomplete.

“As per physical verification, earth work required to be executed for 107 km is half done up to approximately 50 km to 60 km only, GSB layer and WBM work also done for approximately 40 km to 50 km out of 107 km, premix carpet completely not executed, crash barrier completely not constructed, breast wall, retaining wall, drain angular, pipe culvert, slab culvert

work not executed for a single inch. Out of 13 numbers of bridges over small rivers and streams, only one number of bridge constructed and twelve numbers of bridges are missing,” the GPC stated in the FIR.

He claimed that the government officials who were involved with the scheme during 2011-2018 “took detailed measurements of work and paid the final bill without completion of a major portion of work.”

Borun appealed to the SIC to register the case and investigate the matter “to make sure that stringent punishment is awarded to the offender(s) as per the law.”