FD, police seize illegal logs

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 23 Nov: A truck loaded with around 300 pieces of illegal khatta (khair) logs was seized from the Balijan-Dongku area of Paya Forest Division on Tuesday, by the Lower Dibang Valley police and the Lohit forest officials.

Acting on information received from their sources, the Roing police along with forest officials led by Roing ASP Ringu Ngupok and Tezu DFO Tobang Pertin and his team, intercepted the truck bearing registration number AR 11A 6429 in the middle of the jungle at Balijan-Dongku area of Paya forest division.

As per police information, during checking, the driver of the truck could not produce any transit permit (TP) and other documents related to the timber despite repeated interrogation.

“It was a completely illegal transporting with no hammer marks, TP and related documents,” informed Tezu DFO.

The truck and the illegal khatta logs were seized after being proclaimed as illegal by the forest officials and the driver of the truck was arrested on the spot, and taken to the Roing PS for further investigation.

As stated by the police officials, efforts are being made to take legal actions against the smugglers. “In total, this is the 20th number of case registered so far against illegal timber smugglers in the district since the past 2-3 years,” they informed.

Basing on the FIR from forest officials, a case U/S 379 IPC r/w Sec 25(d) AFR Act has been registered at the Roing PS and taken up for investigation.