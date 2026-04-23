NEW DELHI, 22 Apr: Raga MLA Rotom Tebin on Wednesday called on principal advisor to the GoAP H.K Paliwal and discussed various issues pertaining to the Kamala Hydroelectric Project.

During the meeting, the MLA raised key issues, including effective implementation of CSR funds, employment opportunities for project-affected people, and need for early construction of the Tamen-Dollungmukh road.

He also held detailed discussions on the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, parts of which fall under Kamle district. He highlighted that the proposed road development project has been facing hurdles due to its proximity to the sanctuary, along with other related developmental concerns. He said that timely completion of the road would significantly reduce project costs and expedite overall progress.

Paliwal, who earlier served as chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh and is well-versed in forest and environmental matters of the state, shared insights on addressing ecological sensitivities while ensuring balanced and sustainable development.

He has been actively handling matters related to hydroelectric power projects with the central government on behalf of the state.

Later, Tebin met NHPC directors S. Singh and Mahesh Sharma and held a detailed discussion on job opportunities for locals in technical and non-technical posts to project-affected families and nearby residents.

During the meeting, the MLA also highlighted the viability of the project and its long-term prospects for the region.

A detailed discussion was also held on the strategic importance of the Tamen-Dollungmukh road, crucial for smooth execution of the project.

Environmental and developmental concerns were also raised, particularly issues related to the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, which has posed certain challenges in implementing developmental activities in the area.

Tebin also stressed the need for timely implementation of corporate social responsibility initiatives and other related commitments to benefit the local populations.