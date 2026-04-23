ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Prompt police action led to the re-arrest of a murder convict who had escaped from a sub-jail in Kurung Kumey district, an official said on Wednesday.

Birju Bhumij, in his mid-40s, escaped from Koloriang sub-jail on Tuesday, jail superintendent David Koyu said, adding that following the incident, a massive manhunt was launched to trace the fugitive.

Around 11 am on Wednesday, Bhumij — identified by his one-eyed feature — was spotted by some women heading to their fields in Nikja village, about 3 km from Koloriang town.

They promptly informed the authorities, who rearrested the accused.

Koyu said the accused, who was convicted in 2014, was undergoing life imprisonment at the sub-jail.

Sharing details of the escape, the official said that around 7 pm, Bhumij complained he was feeling unwell and running a fever.

When he requested warm water, the jail guard allowed him to get water from the kitchen.

Taking advantage of the lapse in security, the convict fled the jail, Koyu said, before being arrested. (PTI)