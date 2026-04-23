ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Floral tributes were paid to IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang on his first death anniversary at Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Corporal Hailyang was among the 26 people killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year.

On the occasion, his father, Tage Tade, unveiled a life-sized statue of the soldier at the Rake memorial site, an official report said.

The statue was adorned with traditional white scarves and marigolds, while three black granite plaques nearby narrate his journey from Tajang village to serving in the Indian Air Force, it said.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the soldier known for his humility and kindness.

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa also paid tribute to Hailyang.

In a moving speech, Tade spoke of the pride in his son’s sacrifice that has inspired the local youth.

“While my son cannot return,” he noted, “his story ensures that his sacrifice was not in vain.” (PTI)